Pakistan and China pledge continued support for CPEC

— China expresses hope the Taliban will embrace inclusive governance and maintain friendly relations with neighbours

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Beijing reaffirmed their commitment to the billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project during the fourth round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang co-chaired the event, where the former emphasized that the project remains open to investors worldwide and has contributed to the acceleration of socio-economic development, job creation, and improvement of livelihoods in Pakistan.

Zardari also expressed Pakistan’s appreciation for China’s “timely and generous” assistance during these challenging times of global economic headwinds.

The foreign minister highlighted the long-standing partnership between the two nations, rooted in support for each other’s core national interests, and thanked China for its principled stance on the Kashmir dispute.

Both nations agreed on the significance of their partnership and its mutual benefit, especially given new developments. Zardari noted the Pakistan-China friendship is irreversible and a historic reality, exemplified by the trust and warmth between the peoples of both nations.

He also emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to addressing common challenges such as human-induced climate change and connectivity by staying engaged with China.

During the dialogue, both nations recognised the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional prosperity, connectivity, and socio-economic development.

The Chinese foreign minister expressed his hope that the interim Afghan government will embrace inclusive governance, and moderate policies, and maintain friendly relations with its neighbours.

He also urged the international community to take concrete actions to help alleviate the Afghan people’s suffering.

The Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue demonstrated the enduring partnership between the two nations, rooted in mutual respect and support for each other’s core national interests, and highlighted their shared commitment to regional stability and socio-economic development, Bhutto said.