Pakistan highlights importance of demand-driven exports at China expo

By APP
QINGDAO, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 19: The Qingdao SCODA Pearl International Expo Center undergoes its final touches on September 19, 2022 in Qingdao, Shandong Province of China. The Qingdao SCODA Pearl International Expo Center, located in the core area of the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA), will open on September 30. (Photo by Zhang Jingang/VCG via Getty Images)

BEIJING: Pakistan’s pavilion at the Qingdao SCODA Pearl International Expo Center has been highlighted as a valuable platform to boost Pakistan’s exports to China and other Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries.

Commercial Councilor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, Ghulam Qadir, noted that the online platform is important to enhance exports but it should be demand-driven.

Pakistan displayed products such as clothing, rice, food items, and its culture at the exhibition hall.

Qadir emphasized that the pavilion, supported by the Chinese government, was given to Pakistan to help enhance its exports to China and bridge the trade deficit between the two countries.

The pavilion, according to Qadir, is a great opportunity to showcase Pakistan’s brands, diversified products, and talents.

The SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area (SCODA) was designed to facilitate economic and trade cooperation with SCO countries, and the China-SCO Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Comprehensive Service Platform was established to build a home port for Chinese enterprises to enter other SCO countries.

The platform provides services for trade entities, logistics entities, financial institutions, and regulatory agencies.

