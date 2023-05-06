Pakistan develops underprivileged districts for sustainable growth: minister

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is taking special measures to bring its underprivileged districts at par with other developed areas of the country for sustainable growth, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Passing on the benefits of development to individuals, communities, and under-developed localities is imperative for achieving sustainable national progress,” the minister said while chairing a meeting on development projects of backward districts.

Surveys of the selected districts are being conducted to determine the required development projects of different natures, Iqbal said.

“We want to bring these districts at par with other developed districts in five to seven years,” he said, adding that ensuring equal distribution of resources is the government’s priority.