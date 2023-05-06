NATIONAL

Pakistan develops underprivileged districts for sustainable growth: minister

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal (C) speaks to media outside an accountability court where sacked prime minister Nawaz Sharif appeared to face corruption charges in Islamabad on October 2, 2017. Sacked Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made a second appearance before an anti-corruption court on October 2, as officials said he would be indicted at a later hearing on corruption charges that could ultimately see him jailed. / AFP PHOTO / AAMIR QURESHI (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is taking special measures to bring its underprivileged districts at par with other developed areas of the country for sustainable growth, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said.

“Passing on the benefits of development to individuals, communities, and under-developed localities is imperative for achieving sustainable national progress,” the minister said while chairing a meeting on development projects of backward districts.

Surveys of the selected districts are being conducted to determine the required development projects of different natures, Iqbal said.

“We want to bring these districts at par with other developed districts in five to seven years,” he said, adding that ensuring equal distribution of resources is the government’s priority.

