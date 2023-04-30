NATIONAL

ECP, PTI again lock horns over latter’s May 1 rally 

By Staff Correspondent

— ECP directs PTI to call off May 1 rally, PTI terms notice ‘illegal’

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the PTI over violating the Election code of conduct.

“It is necessary to seek the permission of the district administration to hold rallies and jalsas,” read the notice. Subsequently, the electoral watchdog directed the PTI to call off its May 1 rally.

PTI senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry demanded the ECP to revoke its notice by saying, “The notice is illegal”.

Taking to Twitter, he said the party was writing to the ECP to revoke its notice adding that the rally must be allowed to continue according to the schedule.

“ECP’s actions prove that it is biased,” he added.

He went on to say that the ECP contended that the PTI could not hold a rally on Labour Day.

“Socio-political parties stage rallies to show solidarity with labourers and it is surprising to see us barred from holding the rally on May 1,” he added.

Mr Chaudhry claimed that the ECP wanted to do everything but hold elections.

“Where does the ECP want the country to head,” he argued.

Previous article
No change in petrol prices for next fortnight, HSD slashed by Rs5
Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Talking past one another

At one level, the talks between the coalition government and the PTI are welcome, whether they result in any outcome or not, because the...

Cheating in exams has repercussions

Economists say expanding China’s demand key to sustained economic recovery

Sugar mills reject prices fixed by govt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.