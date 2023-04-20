Two terrorists killed in police operation in Rajanpur

ISLAMABAD: Two terrorists were killed during an offensive in the Rajanpur district of Punjab, a statement by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of police said.

The law enforcement agency conducted an operation by acting on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of the militants in the area, said the statement.

During the operation, the terrorists began firing at police, and two of them were subsequently killed by their own accomplices.

Three other terrorists managed to escape during the crossfire, and a search operation is underway, said the statement.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the custody of the killed terrorists, who were later identified as active members of the proscribed outfit Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, the splinter group of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added that the terrorists were plotting an attack on police and other law enforcement agencies.