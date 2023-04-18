Sargodha court drops terrorism charges against Gandapur

SARGODHA: An anti-terrorism court in Sargodha acquitted Ali Amin Gandapur of terrorism charges, removing the sections of the draconian law from a case registered against the leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party.

Police had produced Gandapur in court and asked for a two-week extension in his physical remand for the checkpost attack case.

Gandapur had been in custody and was brought to court after the expiry of his three-day physical remand in the case. The police told the court they had not yet recovered the vehicle used in the attack which Gandapur was allegedly involved in.

The PTI leader’s lawyer also presented his arguments.

After hearing both sides, the judge announced his verdict, dropping the terrorism charges against Gandapur and handing him over to the police on a one-day transit remand. He will now be presented before a magistrate of a civil court in Bhakkar Wednesday.

Gandapur was arrested on April 6 on charges of two criminal cases registered against him by local police. He was taken into custody from outside the building of the Dera Ismail Khan bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) and sent to the central jail on a six-day judicial remand.

The charges against the former minister include using derogatory language against the ruling coalition in an audio leak that was aired on a private news-TV station, according to the first information report (FIR) filed against him.