‘Table talks crucial to bring down political mercury,’ says Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) expressed his serious concern over the current political situation and suggested a ‘grand national dialogue’ for all political parties to ease the tension.

Speaking to a TV station, he said the political confrontations needed to be resolved through table talks and mutual consultations among politicians, with the best forum being the parliament.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has already resigned from this platform, he noted, while emphasising that PML-N had always been open to dialogues with its opponents to address issues.

Syed, who is chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, urged former prime minister Imran Khan to come into the parliament as it was the only way for civilian supremacy and highlighted the dire need to take matters seriously.

When asked about PML-N’s stance, he said the party would continue to struggle for the survival of democracy and justice, while not fearing elections.