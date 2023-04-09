Government launches mobile app, helpline for mental health

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan launched a mobile application and helpline to address the issues related to mental health in marking World Health Day.

“On this day, I am pleased to announce the launch of the government’s first dedicated mental health application Humraaz and helpline,” Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif tweeted.

Citizens’ well-being, especially mental health, is of paramount importance for the improvement of society, he said.

“We need to remove the taboo around mental health,” said the prime minister.

Citizens in need can seek psychotherapy and talk to over 140 psychologists on the app, Salman Sufi, head of the Prime Minister’s Strategic Reforms, tweeted.