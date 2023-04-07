Should Pakistan establish trade ties with Israel?

Pakistan and Israel have had a strained relationship since the latter’s establishment in 1948. While there has been talk in recent years of improving ties between the two nations, Pakistan should not establish trade ties with Israel.

In a rare development that has caught many by surprise, the American Jewish Congress announced that a Pakistani-Jewish businessman, Fishel BenKhald, facilitated the first shipment of food products from Pakistan to Israel. The transaction involved BenKhald and three Israeli businesspeople. BenKhald runs a Jewish kosher certification business in Karachi, where he certifies food products for export to destinations worldwide. The shipment reportedly included dates, dry fruits, and spices, which were put on display in a Jerusalem market. BenKhald shared a video of the products on Twitter, which has since gained over 640,000 views.

- Advertisement -

These reports drew strong reactions from certain quarters in Pakistan, which does not recognize Israel. However, the Pakistani government has denied any involvement in the trade between Pakistan and Israel, and has stated that the actions of the Pakistani-Jewish businessman Fishel BenKhald were carried out in his personal capacity and without the support of the government.

But this incident raises questions about how Fishel BenKhald was able to export food products from Pakistan to Israel, given Pakistan’s official stance on Israel? What measures will the government take to prevent similar violations of Pakistan’s foreign policy in the future? Will the government take any action against BenKhald for his actions, and if so, what will that action entail?

While it is commendable that the government has denied any involvement in this incident, it is important to consider the wider implications of an individual citizen being able to carry out trade between Pakistan and Israel against the national stance and principles.

Pakistan is under a great obligation from Arab Muslims not to recognize Israel as a member of UNO. Although it makes no difference to Israel but Pakistan being a country created with Islamic Ideology has to demonstrate more friendship towards Palestinians. There are two approaches.

One approach suggests that Israel is a reality, so Pakistan should also open up trade. Though Saudi Arabia still does not officially recognize Israel as a state, there have been signs of a potential thaw in the relationship between the two countries, particularly following the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan. It endorses that there are ways and means to coexist even with those who cannot be acclaimed as good friends. Trade is a mutual requirement. Pakistan may carve out some strategy with care and a constructive debate with all political and religious parties should be carried out to reach a just decision.

While this approach has something tp be said for it, it is important to note that Saudi Arabia’s warming relations with Israel have been driven, at least in part, by the country’s own strategic and geopolitical interests. Therefore, it is not necessarily comparable to Pakistan’s stance on Israel. For instance, both Saudi Arabia and Israel are concerned about the influence of Iran in the region and its support for armed groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Closer ties with Israel could help Saudi Arabia to counterbalance Iran’s influence in the region and strengthen its own security position. Additionally, Saudi Arabia has been seeking to diversify its economy away from oil and attract foreign investment. Improved relations with Israel could help to facilitate increased trade and investment opportunities between the two countries, particularly in areas such as technology and tourism.

The government should hold those responsible for violating Pakistan’s foreign policy accountable for their actions, regardless of whether they acted in a personal or official capacity, to send a strong message that violations will not be tolerated.

- Advertisement -

Whereas, Pakistan’s foreign policy stance towards Israel is based on principles of justice and solidarity with the Palestinian cause and cannot be equated with Saudi’s approach to foreign relations. Pakistan has historically been opposing the establishment of diplomatic relations with Israel until a comprehensive and just solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is achieved. This position is rooted in the belief that the rights of the Palestinian people should be respected, and that any normalization of relations with Israel should only come after a comprehensive peace agreement is reached between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s decision on this matter is influenced by its own domestic politics, and its public opinion, which has been critical of Israel’s actions towards Palestinians. It is important to note that any decision to establish ties with Israel would be a highly sensitive issue for many people in Pakistan, and it would be expected to generate significant debate and opposition leading to social unrest. Many Pakistanis feel a strong sense of solidarity with the Palestinian people and any move towards normalization with Israel would be met with resistance which could damage the government’s legitimacy.

Given the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the long-standing support for the Palestinian cause in Pakistan, any change in Pakistan’s position on this issue would have to be carefully considered, taking into account the interests and concerns of all stakeholders. Ultimately, it is not appropriate to compare Pakistan’s position on Israel with that of other countries, and any such matter for Pakistan should be decided based on its own unique set of circumstances, interests, and considerations.

On the other hand, the second approach is more rigid and religious. They say that the A|lmighty has declared in the Quran that Jews will never have their independent state. The present state of Israel is totally dependent upon the USA and other Western powers. In fact it is created through an intrigue against Muslims. So, trade is not allowed with inimical Jews who are always planning to destroy Pakistan.

Maybe this religious group is right in their approach but ground realities are quite different. Israel is there on the map of the world as an independent country. Although it depends upon support of Western powers, yet it has grown up as an independent state and proved its worth in self-defense of its territory. But there remains one question. Whether our refusal to recognize and establish any sort of ties with Israel will change ground realities? Or ultimately, Israel will collapse in result of our non- recognition. Or circumstances will change and we should continue to wait till Muslims become powerful enough to wipe Israel from the map of the world.

First and foremost, Pakistan’s support for Palestine is deeply ingrained in its foreign policy. Pakistan has consistently supported the Palestinian cause, recognizing it as a legitimate struggle for self-determination. In contrast, Israel has a history of human rights violations against the Palestinian people, including illegal settlements and the use of excessive force against Palestinian civilians. Establishing trade ties with Israel would be seen as a betrayal of Pakistan’s long-standing support for the Palestinian people.

Pakistan is currently facing a number of economic and political challenges, including high inflation, a large fiscal deficit, an unstable exchange rate, and a challenging security environment. In such circumstances, the government’s priority would be to focus on stabilizing the economy and addressing domestic challenges, rather than taking any major foreign policy decisions that could potentially distract from these priorities.

Furthermore, there is little evidence to suggest that establishing trade ties with Israel would bring any significant economic benefits to Pakistan. Israel’s economy is heavily focused on technology and high-value manufacturing, which may not be a good fit for Pakistan’s largely agricultural and textile-based economy. Moreover, there are already many other countries with whom Pakistan can trade and establish economic ties, making the need for trade with Israel unnecessary.

While it is important for Pakistan to maintain an open and engaged foreign policy, establishing trade ties with Israel would be a step too far.

In a nutshell, to prevent similar violations of Pakistan’s foreign policy in the future, the government can take several steps. These include strengthening regulations and restrictions on trade and commerce with countries that Pakistan does not recognize or has a hostile relationship with, increasing surveillance and monitoring of individuals and businesses suspected of engaging in unauthorized trade or commerce, launching educational and awareness campaigns to inform citizens and businesses about Pakistan’s foreign policy stance, and engaging in diplomatic efforts to strengthen its relationship with such countries.

Additionally, the government should hold those responsible for violating Pakistan’s foreign policy accountable for their actions, regardless of whether they acted in a personal or official capacity, to send a strong message that violations will not be tolerated.