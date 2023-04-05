NATIONAL

Security forces conduct IBO in South Waziristan

By Staff Report

On 05 April 2023, Security Forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists. Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and 8 x terrorists including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh were sent to hell.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat while another four personnel including two officers got injured.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

