Elections should be held with consensus of all stakeholders: Rana Sanaullah

By Staff Report
Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah (C) speaks during a press conference in Islamabad on May 24, 2022. - Pakistani police detained hundreds of supporters of ousted prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party ahead of a major sit-in planned by the former leader, senior party members and police sources said on May 24. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

RAWALPINDI: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah here on Wednesday said that elections should be held with the consensus of all the stakeholders.

Addressing the lawyers’ convention at the judicial complex he said, “We believe in the power of the vote and not escaping from holding the elections.”

He said elections should be held with the consensus of all the stakeholders.

The minister said holding elections in two provincial assemblies would deteriorate the situation and warned that any kind of disputed polls would take the country towards anarchy and destabilization.

President of PML-N Punjab Rana Sanaullah said that the elections would definitely be held.

He said, ”We have always contested elections and came to power through the power of votes.”

In his speech, Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar said the welfare and security of the legal community is a foremost priority of the government.

He also lauded the role of lawyers for democracy and in the speedy dispensation of justice.

NATIONAL

