PEF boss advocates low-cost model to promote quality education

LAHORE: Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) is a vital autonomous institution of the Government of Punjab that is playing a crucial role in providing free and quality education to deserving sections of society.

According to the managing director of PEF, Manzar Javed Ali, the public-private partnership model of PEF is designed in a way that helps bring children deprived of schools into the education stream at a low cost.

During a conversation with a group of visiting journalists, he noted that currently, more than 2.5 million students of deserving classes are receiving free education in over 7,400 partner schools associated with the educational projects of PEF.

Under this model, the Punjab government provides the fees of children studying in the school to the private school owners through PEF, which includes expenses such as teachers’ salaries, furniture for students, buildings, and managing utility bills.

Despite the low fees, PEF partners are playing an excellent role in the field of education and giving remarkable results. The officers of PEF visit every school regularly to ensure that school owners are not charging any fee or money from these children whose fees are being paid by the institution. In case of any irregularity or lack of facilities, the officers report it back to the head office, and the organization takes action accordingly.

PEF is also committed to providing education to nomadic children in the desert areas of Cholistan through its mobile schooling project. The Roshan Thal project has also been launched to open 300 new schools in selected union councils of Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, and Leh districts of Thal. Additionally, under the Shehr-i-Ilm (city of knowledge) project, 336 new schools will be opened in approved Union Councils of Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, and Sheikhupura.

Ali acknowledges that the fees being paid to partners are low in today’s inflationary era and is working hard to increase the funds of PEF so that the fees of partners can be increased further.

The provision of these facilities should also be ensured by the school owners, and the organization’s rules are designed to enhance education, provide quality and required facilities to children in schools, and maintain transparency.

Ali, hailing from the Jhang district, commenced his civil service career in 2005. Having served as additional secretary in the Higher Education Department (HED) and School Education Department (SED), as well as managing director at Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC), he was later appointed Deputy commissioner of Kasur.

While spearheading a World Bank project related to the skills sector, Ali demonstrated his exceptional abilities.