Fate of ‘selection’ to be decided before ‘election’: Maryam Nawaz

KASUR: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday launched a diatribe against PTI chief Imran Khan, saying “fate of the selection will be decided before election.”

While addressing a public gathering in Kuddian Khas Kasur here, Maryam Nawaz alleged that a coward person was hiding behind the mask of a political leader. She added that the nation knows everything about the evil of Imran Khan now.

She further alleged that Khan turned out to be a ‘wristwatch thief’ after the departure of his facilitators.

Maryam slammed the PTI chief by saying that the person who talked about the equality of law is now an absconder and he used to give excuses of his plastered leg whenever he is summoned by the court while his workers were busy hurling petrol bombs on the police teams.

She alleged that PTI leaders used Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) police to attack the Punjab police. “I have never seen such a coward man in the 75-year history of the country. First of all, he does not get out of his house and whenever he gets out of there, he sits in a bullet-proof vehicle and wears a veil like a bride.”

He criticised that the so-called leader is asking the nation to shatter the idols of fear from inside a bullet-proof glass and telling new stories of his assassination plots every day. She added that Khan’s children are safe in London but the nation’s youth are left helpless on the roads.

She said that the existence of ‘evil’ in the government will bring more disasters to the country.