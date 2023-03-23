PTI hires lobbying firm to improve relations with US decision-makers: report

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has hired a lobbying firm in the United States to improve its relations with decision-makers in Washington after accusing the country of toppling its government, Geo News reported.

The Washington-based firm, Praia Consultants LLC, has been signed on a six-month contract by the American chapter of the party, the principal client, for a fee of $8,333 a month.

Lobbyists are paid persuaders who aim to influence government decisions, and often operate behind closed doors through quiet negotiations with politicians. They use a variety of tactics to construct their influence.

Documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) — a United States law that imposes public disclosure obligations on lobbyists representing foreign interests — reveal that the contract, signed February 21, aims to promote the party’s image and improve its relationship with the US government and institutions.

The firm is expected to organise meetings with key US decision-makers and provide guidance on the content of those meetings.

The agreement can be extended for an additional six months if both parties provide written approval by June 30.

Last year, the PTI hired Fenton/Arlook LLC, a lobbying and PR firm, at a cost of $25,000 per month.

Several US lawmakers and influential figures have expressed support for former prime minister Imran Khan in recent days, urging the authorities to follow the law of the land.