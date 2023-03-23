Sindh chief minister asserts commitment to defeat militancy

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah emphasized on Thursday that Pakistan remains committed to defeating terrorists and their facilitators, who are considered enemies of the state and its people.

Speaking to the media alongside Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori during his visit to Jinnah Mausoleum to honour the father of the nation, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he highlighted that the police and other law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly under government guidelines to eliminate terrorism.

Shah also announced that his cabinet approved an Rs15.6 billion Ramadan subsidy package to assist low-income families. The package includes an Rs2,000 cash transfer per family through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) as a subsidy for purchasing 30kg of flour at Rs65 a kg.

Eligibility can be verified by entering National Identity Card numbers on BISP number ‘8171’ or visiting the nearest BISP centre to register.

The chief minister disclosed that an ordinance is being promulgated to control hoarding and profiteering, with food department officers given powers to control prices, artificial price hikes, and hoarding.

Shah condemned Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and praised the people of Kashmir for their struggle against Indian occupation.

He also congratulated Muslims worldwide, especially in Pakistan and Sindh, for the start of the holy month of Ramadan, saying that this month teaches sacrifice, helping the needy, and financially supporting the poor.

Earlier, Shah laid a floral wreath on the tomb of Jinnah, offered prayer, and signed the visitors’ book.