PTI Tehsil Nazim among seven killed in Abbottabad car shooting

By Staff Report

ABBOTTABAD: At least seven persons, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Tehsil Nazim Atif Munsif Khan, were killed after unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle here in Abbottabad on Monday.

Overall eight persons were present in the car which caught fire after heavy firing by the assailants. Subsequently, the bodies present in the vehicle were completely burnt.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Tufail told the media that the attack was apparently carried out by unidentified men due to some personal enmity. DPO Umar Tufail said that the firing incident took place near Havelian and people are confirming the presence of the tehsil nazim in the vehicle. He added that the vehicle caught fire due to heavy firing resorted to by the attackers.

Earlier in the month, two security guards of Mir Sardar Khan, son of PTI member of Balochistan Assembly Yar Muhammad Rind, were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack targeting the former’s convoy in Nosham area of the province.

In a statement, Fahad Shah – Assistant Commissioner of Dhadar area – said that unidentified miscreants planted an improvised explosive device (IED) at Nosham road which exploded when Mir Sardar Khan’s convoy was passing through the area.

As a result of the powerful explosion, two security guards of PTI MPAs lost their lives and another sustained injures. Meanwhile, Mir Sardar Khan remained unhurt in the blast, the assistant commissioner added.

Upon receiving the information, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the deceased and injured to Civil Hospital.

IHC suspends appointment of Director General PSQCA
Staff Report
Staff Report

