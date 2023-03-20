Hostel facilities

We are living in a rapidly changing world where access to information and technology is essential. The ability to study in a peaceful environment as well as access to the internet are critical for one’s academic success and personal development.

Unfortunately, the boys’ hostel of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, lacks these facilities. A dedicated study hall will help students concentrate on their academics, and access to Wi-Fi will allow them to conduct research, communicate with teachers and classmates, and access educational resources online. This will significantly enhance their learning experience and keep them updated with the latest advancements in their respective fields of study.

I understand that the provision of these facilities may require some investment, but I believe that it is a necessary step towards ensuring that the hostel is offering a modern and well-equipped living environment to students.

With the provision of these facilities, students will be able to catch up with the world and engage in innovative thinking, which is crucial for their success.

AHAD HUSSAIN

JAMSHORO