Govt prioritizing steps to facilitate investors, industrialists: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was taking steps on priority basis to provide all possible facilities to the investors and industrialists.

He said there were immense opportunities for investment in information and technology, industry, energy, communication and infrastructure sectors of the country.

The prime minister was talking to Dawlance Chairman Fatih Kemal Ebiclioglu, who along with a delegation called on him, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, Minister for Board of Investment Chaudhry Salik Hussain, PM’s Special Assistant Jahanzaib Khan, relevant officials and Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Mehmet Pacaci also attended the meeting.

The prime minister observed that the destruction caused by the earthquake in Turkiye during February had no precedent in the recent past, adding that they were grieved over such scale of devastation.

He said Pakistan immediately sent rescue, relief and medical teams to Turkiye and the relief goods were still being sent to the quake-hit country.

The prime minister reiterated that the people of Pakistan would fully support their Turkish brothers and sisters in the difficult time as Turkiye had always stood by them in hard times.

The delegation apprised the prime minister that huge investment was being made on the Dawlance unit already functioning in Pakistan, so that energy-efficient products could be produced with the use of the latest technology.

Moreover, a strategy was being mulled to transform the Dawlance production plant in Pakistan into a regional export hub. After Karachi, Dawlance had also established a research and development center in the National University of Sciences and Technology in Islamabad that would serve as a liaison between academia and industry.

The center would also help in capacity building, besides providing technical assistance to the engineers.

The delegation further apprised that Arcelik, a Turkish household industry, had been providing internships to Pakistani students in Turkiye for the last two years which was not only preparing them for the requirements of the industry besides, a number of students were employed in that company.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities to resolve all the operational issues of Dawlance and expressed good wishes for the delegation.