UN urged to implement its Kashmir resolutions without further delay

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter has demanded the United Nations to implement its resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir without further delay so that the lingering Kashmir dispute can be resolved.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC-AJK General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen in a statement issued in Islamabad said that the United Nations Security Council had passed a historic resolution on Kashmir.

It has been said in the resolution that the political future of Jammu and Kashmir would be decided by the democratic method of free and impartial referendum, but despite the passage of more than seven decades, the decision had not been implemented, he added.

He lamented that the United Nations did not take any concrete steps to implement its resolutions, which gave India the courage to crush the just struggle of the Kashmiris with military force. He further said that India had turned Kashmir into a huge prison by deputing over 10 lakh soldiers and has given free hand to its soldiers to kill Kashmiris.

The Hurriyat leader said the Indian soldiers are trampling humanity under their boots in the occupied territory, adding the martyrdom of more than one lakh Kashmiris, the destruction of over one and a half lakh buildings and the desecration of 13,000 Kashmiri women since 1989 is a proof of the Indian brutalities.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said said by issuing domicile to thousands of Hindus, giving them lands in the occupied territory and implementing other anti-Kashmir laws, the evil intentions of Hindu extremists have become clear that they want to take away their identity, culture and lands from the Kashmiris.

He said Pakistan has always supported the right to self-determination of the Kashmiris and has spoken about the resolution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations resolutions at every forum.

Sheikh Mateen urged the international community to play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the UN resolutions and will of the Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in South Asia.