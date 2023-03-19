World

Egypt hosts Israeli-Palestinian talks in push for pre-Ramazan calm

By Staff Report
Pakistani Muslim worshippers walk past the illuminated Badshahi Masjid on the Lailat al-Qader, also known as the Night of Power, the 27th night of Ramadan in Lahore on August 27, 2011. Lailat al-Qader commemorates the night, according to tradition, when the Muslim holy book, the Koran, was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed through the angel Gabriel. Muslims around the world are preparing to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read Arif Ali/AFP via Getty Images)

CAIRO: Egypt hosted Israeli and Palestinian officials on Sunday in the resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh in a US and Jordanian-backed effort to calm a surge of violence in the West Bank ahead of the holy month of Ramazan.

The five-way meeting follows a Feb 26 US-brokered summit in Jordan, the first of its kind in years that secured Israeli and Palestinian pledges to de-escalate but was challenged by factions on both sides and failed to halt violence on the ground.

The meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh “aims to support dialogue between the Palestinian and Israeli sides to work to stop unilateral actions and escalation, and break the existing cycle of violence and achieve calm”, a statement from Egypt’s foreign ministry said. This could “facilitate the creation of a climate suitable for the resumption of the peace process”, it added.

The Palestinians aim to establish an independent state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Jerusalem as its capital — territories Israel captured in a 1967 war. But peace talks have been stalled since 2014 and Palestinians say Jewish settlement expansion has undermined the chances of a viable state being established.

In previous years, clashes have erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians around Jerusalem’s Al Aqsa mosque at the height of Ramazan, which coincides this year with Judaism’s Passover and Christian Easter.

