Pakistan urges planning to consider climate risk for vulnerable nations

UNITED NATIONS: In a discussion at the Development Cooperation Forum (DFC), Ambassador Munir Akram, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, emphasised the need for development planning to take into account climate risks, particularly for the most climate-vulnerable countries like Pakistan, which suffered devastating floods last August.

He noted the concept of development has evolved to focus not only on economic growth but also on countries’ resilience to climate shocks, which is essential for sustainable infrastructure.

Ambassador Akram highlighted that while building development with resilience can be costly, adaptation generally implies sustainable infrastructure, a core aspect of development.

However, he warned against the assumption that private sector resources will finance sustainable infrastructure projects, as they require long-term financing with no commercial return. Therefore, public financing is needed.

To rebuild in a way that can withstand similar climate phenomena, Ambassador Akram said that Pakistan needed an additional $13.5 billion beyond the $16.5 billion required to repair lost infrastructure, homes, and agricultural land after the massive flooding.

He called on donor countries to fulfil their commitments to help developing countries fight the adverse impacts of climate change and urged the United Nations and its country offices to play a significant role in assisting countries in preparing projects and plans to attract financing from international sources.