Islamabad police arrive to arrest Imran, clash with protesters

By Staff Report
Supporters of former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan chant slogans outside his house in Lahore on March 5, 2023. - Police in Pakistan said officers on March 5 attempted to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan, who is battling several legal cases as he pressures the government for early elections. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP) (Photo by ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

— Police in Lahore use tear gas, water cannon and stun grenades to break up protests

LAHORE: Police in armoured vehicles arrived outside the residence of Imran Khan in the Zaman Park neighbourhood of Lahore on Tuesday, with the intention to arrest the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party, and threw stones and chemical-adulterated water at protestors to keep them away.

However, the police have refused to disclose any information regarding the case in which they are taking action against Khan. “We are aware of the case, but we cannot discuss any details at this point,” Shahzad Bukhari, deputy operations chief of Islamabad police, said.

Witnesses on the scene reported that Mall Road had been blocked, and a number of party supporters had gathered outside the residence. In response, the Twitter account of the opposition party called on supporters and workers to gather outside Zaman Park and remain peaceful.

Bukhari informed reporters that officials had gathered outside Khan’s residence to serve an outstanding arrest warrant against the PTI chief.

However, Bukhari declined to discuss the details of the case. When asked where Khan would be taken once arrested, he said: “Let it first happen, then God willing, we will keep you informed.”

Bukhari emphasized that police had arrived to “serve the lawful process” and expected cooperation from others. He also called for the public gathered outside Khan’s residence not to take the law into their own hands.

When asked whether police would take action in case of chaos, he responded, “Yes, of course, if someone takes the law into their hands, then we will act in accordance with the law.”

Responding to the situation, Fawad Chaudhry, the senior vice president of the party, said the arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case, issued a day earlier, had been challenged in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He further mentioned the hearing for the case was expected to begin soon. Shibli Faraz and Barrister Gauhar Ali Khan have reportedly arrived at the IHC, he added.

The court has ordered the police to produce him before the court by March 18.

SECURITY CONCERNS

Meanwhile, Hassaan Niazi, a member of the party, spoke to the media outside Zaman Park and said the PTI did not trust the police and expressed concerns about the safety of the former prime minister.

Niazi claimed the police had been warned about the anger of party workers after the death of Ali Bilal, Zill-i-Shah. He also said he would check Khan’s availability and respond to the police accordingly.

Meanwhile, Farrukh Habib, another PTI leader, shared footage of officials outside Zaman Park and accused them of creating a situation that could endanger his life. Habib also claimed that appearing before a court in F-8 would be like walking into a “death trap.”

In a separate statement, Chaudhry accused the government of looting the Toshakhana, a state treasury, and criticised the police for targeting Khan’s arrest.

More details to follow

Israel MPs push on with legal reforms decried as threat to democracy
KP governor proposes May 28 as election date to ECP
Staff Report
Staff Report

