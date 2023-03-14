KP governor proposes May 28 as election date to ECP

ISLAMABAD: Haji Ghulam Ali, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, proposed May 28 as the election date for the province to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday.

After meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, the governor informed reporters that his responsibility was to provide the election date for the province, but the responsibility of conducting the polls rests with the electoral watchdog.

Ali expressed his satisfaction with the meeting and said it was held in a good atmosphere. He acknowledged the law and order situation as a real challenge and cited the recent attack on police in the Lakki Marwat district as an example.

Earlier in the day, the governor also met President Dr Arif Alvi, who advised him to announce the date for the general elections to the KP Assembly without delay, to avoid any complications.

According to a press statement from the President’s Secretariat, the governor called on Alvi at the Aiwan-i-Sadr and discussed matters related to the holding of general elections.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کی دعوت پر گورنر خیبرپختونخوا حاجی غلام علی کی ایوان صدر میں صدر مملکت سے ملاقات صدر مملکت اور گورنر خیبر پختونخواہ کا عام انتخابات کے انعقاد سے متعلق امور پر تبادلہ خیال pic.twitter.com/jAOdUCJqBC — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 14, 2023

“The president advised Ali to implement the apex court’s order in letter and spirit wherein it had been directed that the KP governor, after consultation with the Election Commission of Pakistan, forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general election to the provincial assembly to avoid any complication as almost a period of two weeks had already passed,” it said.

“The president emphasised the need for upholding the Constitution and holding general elections within the given time period, which had been mandated by the Constitution, further affirmed by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and was essential for strengthening parliamentary democracy in the country.”