Govt makes public much-awaited Toshakhana record since 2002

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Sunday made public the much-awaited records of Toshakhana gifts received by public office-holders from foreign governments and dignitaries since 2002, on government’s website.

The record comprising 446 pages included gifts received in Toshakhana from the year 2002 to 2023. Names of former presidents, prime ministers, federal ministers, and government officers were mentioned in the list along with details of the gifts retained by them.

The department has been in the news in recent months in light of proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan for “not sharing details” of Toshakhana gifts.

Last month, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had announced the government’s plans to make the entire record public. He had also barred the officials from retaining gifts worth more than $300.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

The government put the document on the website containing record of former president Pervez Musharraf and former prime ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousaf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Imran Khan. Names of present prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr Arif Alvi were also included in the list.

The following are some of the more salient findings regarding the gifts retained from the Toshakhana by political leaders over the years:

Nawaz Sharif

Three-time former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif retained a Mercedes Benz (Rs4.2m) in April 2008 after paying Rs636,888 for it. In November 2913, he retained a Rolex wristwatch (Rs1.18m) after paying a total of Rs243,000 for it and some other items.

He also kept a Piaget wristwatch (Rs1m) in January 2015 after paying Rs240,000 for it and a box of perfumes.

In January 2016, he retained a Christopher Claret watch (Rs2m), a ring (Rs19.5m) and a pair of cufflinks (Rs16m) after paying a total of Rs7.6m for them and some other items. Meanwhile, his wife Kulsoom Nawaz retained a bracelet (Rs12.7m) and a necklace and earring (Rs41.6m) after paying Rs10.8m for them.

In February 2016, Nawaz retained a Dela Cour watch (Rs3.2m), a ring (Rs8m) and a pair of cufflinks (Rs5m) after paying Rs3.2m for them. In October 2016, he retained a Rolex watch (Rs1.2m) and another Rolex watch (Rs850,000) after paying Rs469,000 for them and some other items.

In March 2017, his son, Hussain Nawaz, retained a Rolex watch (Rs940,000) after paying Rs186,000 for it. Meanwhile, the PML-N supremo himself retained a diamond necklace (Rs1m) after paying Rs207,560 for it and a table watch.

In May 2017, Nawaz retained a Rolex wristwatch (Rs4m) after paying Rs808,000 for it.

Imran Khan

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in September 2018 retained a Graff wristwatch (Rs85m), a pair of cufflinks (Rs5.6m), a pen (Rs1.5m) and a ring (Rs8.75m) after paying Rs20m for them.

In October 2018, he retained a Rolex watch, assessed at Rs3.8 million, after paying Rs754,000 for it. Another Rolex watch (Rs1.5m) followed in the month after paying Rs294,000 for it.

In October 2019, he retained a boxed watch, assessed at Rs1.9m, after paying Rs935,000 for it.

In September 2020, Imran retained yet another Rolex watch, assessed at Rs4.4m, after paying Rs2.4m for it and a number of other gifts. In the same month, his wife Bushra Bibi also kept a necklace (Rs10m), bracelet (Rs2.4m), ring (Rs2.8m) and a pair of earrings (Rs1.85m) after paying Rs9m for them.

It must be mentioned that former prime minister and National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also retained a Graff wristwatch assessed at Rs890,000 in November 2012 after paying a total of Rs218,000 for it and other items.

Asif Ali Zardari

Former president and PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari in January 2009 retained a BMW car (Rs57.8m) and Toyota Lexus (Rs50m) after paying a total of Rs16.1m for them and another BMW car (Rs27.3m) after paying Rs4m.

In March 2011, he retained a wristwatch (Rs1m) after paying Rs158,250 for it and some other items. In June 2011, he retained a Corum wristwatch (Rs1.25m) after paying a total of Rs189,219 for it and some other items. Another Cartier wristwatch (Rs1m) followed in October 2011 with a payment of Rs321,000 for it and a gun.