The tribal administration of Balochistan

The tribal system of administration was widely practised in almost every society, while its presence can still be found in some contemporary societies. In Pakistan, the tribal system known as “Sardari Nizam” is still prevalent, particularly in Balochistan. Despite being an ancient and outdated practice, some societies have failed to remove the tribal system due to a lack of good governance, economic growth and education.

Balochistan, the largest province in Pakistan, is home to a diverse population consisting of Baloch, Pashtun, and Brahui ethnic groups. The Sardari Nizam is widely practised in Baloch and Brahui areas, while the Pashtun areas are relatively free from the influence of tribal leaders, as they do not like to be governed by others.

The Sardars, or tribal chiefs, have maintained their power through oppressive measures such as creating fear, harsh laws, killing and private prisons. The Sardari system has been criticized for perpetuating feudalism, tribalism, and inequality. Sardars are often accused of abusing their power and exploiting their communities for personal gain. They have also been accused of impeding development and progress in the province by obstructing government initiatives and policies.

The Sardari Nizam has once again come under scrutiny after a family of three was allegedly kept in a private prison by Abdul Rehman Khetran, a Khetran Sardar. Khan Muhammad Marri alleged that his wife and two sons were kept in a private prison by the Sardar. Following protests by the Marri tribesmen, the mother and her two sons were freed from Khetran’s prison by Levies personnel. Khetran is a powerful tribal leader and a provincial minister for communication and works. The detained woman had earlier released a video statement claiming she was being held as a prisoner in a private prison by Sardar Khetran.

Just like in most of the earlier societies, the tribal system in Kalati Balochistan (more or less the present Southern Balochistan) has ancient roots and greater relevance. For centuries, the mountainous and dry region was administered by the tribal leaders. During the British rule, Robert Sandeman, Agent to the Governor-General of the Kalati Balochistan strengthened tribal leaders in their respective territories for smooth and cost-effective administration. Under British rule, a “levy” system was introduced in the region, which involved establishing paramilitary forces, provided by the Sardars. This system, known as the Levies, was continued by the Pakistani government after Independence. Although the British no longer governed the region, their legacy of governance persisted. The tribal leaders in Balochistan more or less enjoy the same privileges and rights as they did during British rule. The bad governance, lack of resources, and political divide have allowed the tribal system to prosper.

It is imperative for the state to display zero tolerance towards tribal leaders who possess punitive powers. Such powers should solely be vested with the state, and no individual should be allowed to wield them. To eliminate the tribal system in Balochistan, it is crucial to prioritize the promotion of social cohesion, fostering trust between different ethnic groups, and investing in the province’s development. This necessitates political determination and a long-term vision that transcends tribal and ethnic barriers.

The tribal structure in Balochistan poses a significant threat to both the province’s security apparatus and its socio-economic development. The tribal system creates barriers to social development, as uneducated and underdeveloped masses are easier to manipulate and control. One of the most worrying aspects of the tribal system is its impact on the socioeconomic development of women. The outdated tribal structure often prohibits women from pursuing education and binds them under strict cultural and tribal norms. It can be argued that the lack of progress and education in the region is not only due to the absence of educational institutions, but also because of the strict tribal laws and norms that hinder social development.

It is alleged that the tribal system in Balochistan is working under the patronage of the state. The Sardars work as a state proxy in the tribal region and in return receive a permit to exercise unrestricted power making them more dangerous and ruthless. If true, the nexus between the Sardars and the state needs to be broken, otherwise, the Barkhan incident will keep happening. The Sardari Nizam established under British rule needs to be abolished as it has no place in today’s world. It can only be abolished through good governance, political tolerance, economic growth and education.

