American Airlines bans Indian passenger for urinating on fellow traveler

By Monitoring Report
An American Airlines Boeing 777 landing at London Heathrow Airport, Hounslow, United Kingdom Wednesday 14th December 2022. (Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: American Airlines has banned an Indian passenger after he urinated on a fellow passenger under the influence of alcohol on a New York-New Delhi flight.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, a student at an American university, has been suspended by the airline.

The airline said in a statement that it will not allow the passenger on board in the future.

The statement further said that flight AA-292 from John F. Kennedy airport to Indira Gandhi airport was met by local law enforcement on arrival due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely late on Saturday.

“Upon aircraft arrival, the purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangered the safety of the crew and aircraft.

“After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on a passenger seated on seat 15-G,” the airline said.

