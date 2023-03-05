‘Disgruntled’ Hamza may return next week

LAHORE: Hamza Shehbaz, vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), is set to return to Pakistan next week after spending two and a half months in the US, his party said.

According to media reports, it has not been decided whether Hamza and his cousin Maryam Nawaz will run the party’s election campaign together in the upcoming general elections in Punjab.

Hamza, the son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, previously served as the Punjab chief minister from April 30 to July 26 last year. He had also been a member of the National Assembly from June 2008 to May 2018 and a member of the Punjab Assembly from August 2018 to January 2023.

It is rumoured that Hamza may be given important responsibilities upon his return to Pakistan, although it is unclear what those responsibilities may be.

He had flown to the US in protest against some decisions made by the party leadership, and has been away from politics since then.

The upcoming general elections in Punjab are expected to be closely contested, and Hamza’s return is likely to have a significant impact on the party’s election strategy.