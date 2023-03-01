NATIONAL

Yet another case against Imran over ‘vandalism’ at judicial complex

By Staff Report
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing at the court in Islamabad on February 28, 2023. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP) (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The police have registered a case against Imran Khan and other members of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party on charges of attacking and vandalising the judicial complex in Islamabad during the former prime minister’s appearance.

The complaint alleges that leaders of the party led the mob and incited people to commit vandalism, which led to an attempt to attack the Federal Judicial Complex and the Islamabad High Court.

According to the FIR, armed PTI workers threatened to kill police officials and others at the judicial complex, and government property was damaged.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan claimed that Khan planned the “attack” on the building to seek “favourable decisions” from the court.

He also said the persons involved in the attack were being identified through CCTV footage and that no leniency would be shown to anyone involved.

