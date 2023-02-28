Sports

Islamabad to have Taekwondo centre of excellence

By Xinhua
Pakistan's Ghazanfar Ali (L) competes against South Korea's Taehun Kim (R) during their men's -54kg quarter-final taekwondo bout at Ganghwa Dolmens Gymnasium during the 17th Asian Games in Incheon on October 3, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL (Photo credit should read PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) is all set to establish a Taekwondo centre of excellence in Islamabad with an aim to prepare players to compete at the international level, said an official on Monday.

PTF President Waseem Janjua told Xinhua the centre would be established with standard facilities to enhance youngsters’ skills for international competitions, especially for the Olympics.

“Once established, the centre will hold training camps, seminars, and technical courses for players and officials to enhance their skills not only in taekwondo but also in other forms of martial arts,” the official stated.

Taekwondo is an emerging game in Pakistan and its players have won several honours during the last few decades. The PTF has already started a nationwide campaign to recruit young talented players for training.

Pakistan won three gold, three silver and six bronze medals in the 10th South Asian Games held in Colombo in 2006 followed by three silver and four bronze medals in the 11th South Asian Games held in Dhaka in 2010.

Xinhua
Xinhua

