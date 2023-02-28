Sharif: government to make youth active in country’s development

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday the government had decided to launch several initiatives to make youth self-sufficient and active in the country’s progress.

In a video message related to the ongoing Youth Week, the prime minister said his government had decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them contribute to the country’s development.

The prime minister added that an inclusive approach would be extended to youth in order to bring them to the mainstream in all fields.

Sharif mentioned that the government had declared 2023 as the year of the youth, adding that several projects would be launched across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising over 60 percent of the country’s population.

The prime minister said that the government had launched various initiatives for youth, including sports projects, education support funds, soft loans, scholarships and professional training.