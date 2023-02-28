NATIONAL

Sharif: government to make youth active in country’s development

By Staff Report
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives for a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City on September 20, 2022. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP) (Photo by LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Monday the government had decided to launch several initiatives to make youth self-sufficient and active in the country’s progress.

In a video message related to the ongoing Youth Week, the prime minister said his government had decided to divert ample resources to youth to help them contribute to the country’s development.

The prime minister added that an inclusive approach would be extended to youth in order to bring them to the mainstream in all fields.

Sharif mentioned that the government had declared 2023 as the year of the youth, adding that several projects would be launched across the country to encourage the participation of youth comprising over 60 percent of the country’s population.

The prime minister said that the government had launched various initiatives for youth, including sports projects, education support funds, soft loans, scholarships and professional training.

Previous article
Islamabad to have Taekwondo centre of excellence
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in Toshakhana case

-- Former PM secures bail in three of record four cases heard simultaneously ISLAMABAD: After securing bail in three cases involving prohibited funding, terrorism, and...

Italian migrant shipwreck death toll rises to 64, including Pakistanis

Online ride-hailing passenger kills driver during argument

Government requests more time for consultation on provincial elections

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.