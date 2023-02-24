NATIONAL

‘Cabal of five’ created political instability, triggered economic crisis: Maryam

By Staff Report

SARGODHA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Thursday blamed the “cabal of five” for the country’s current woes while firing a fresh salvo at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Sargodha, the PML-N chief organiser said Imran Khan kept saying his government was toppled through a conspiracy, but the real conspiracy was hatched against the PML-N supremo and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz alleged that the “group of five” includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed.

She, while addressing the convention, asked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to worry about the remnants of Faiz Hammed and held them accountable. She also termed Lahore CCPO Ghulam Muhammad Dogar an ‘associate’ of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader further said that the “cabal of five” created political instability, which triggered economic crisis leading to sky rocketing inflation in the country.

She further lambasted the former premier for appointing “Punjab’s biggest dacoit” Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as his party’s central president.

Referring to PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’, Maryam said the party chairman was asking his workers to court arrests while “he himself is hiding in a mouse hole”. “Leaders led from the front like Nawaz Sharif. Jails for workers and bails for himself,” she remarked.

The PML-N senior vice president claimed that policemen kept asking the party workers to turn themselves in, but they instead fled from the spot. “Now, they are moving court for the release of their leader,” she added.

She also asked party supporters to promote the PML-N supremo’s message, and told them to prepare for elections, which not only have to be contested, but won also.

