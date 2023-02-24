‘Defining moment’: Imran calls on judiciary to resist pressure from ‘Sharif-Zardari mafia’

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Thursday accused Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of unleashing a “smear campaign” against judges in an attempt to delay the polls at any cost, calling upon the judiciary to ensure that the Constitution is upheld and pave the way for elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing his supporters and workers via video link from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore, Imran reminded the judiciary that the Constitution is clear about holding elections within 90 days, following the dissolution of the assembly. He urged the judiciary to resist pressure from both establishment and “Sharif and Zardari mafia”.

انتخابات سے بھاگنے کے لیے آج عدلیہ کیخلاف تقاریر کی جارہی ہیں عمران خان pic.twitter.com/abOwz8kiqp — Bakhtawar Gillani (@BakhtawarGillni) February 23, 2023

“This is a defining moment in the country’s history. Either the neutrals pressurise judiciary or these two mafia families Sharif and Zardari,” he said.

His statement came shortly after PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz accused a “cabal of five” of being behind the ongoing political and economic crises in Pakistan. The group allegedly includes sitting and former Supreme Court judges and the former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, General (retd) Faiz Hameed.

In his address, Imran accused the PML-N of having a history of attacking and buying the loyalties of judges. He also alleged that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was controlling the caretaker setup in Punjab.

According to Imran, the only way to lift the country out of its current crisis is to hold elections. He also criticised the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and caretakers, claiming that they were taking orders from PML-N leaders and were against the PTI.

Imran also hailed his party’s “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (fill prison movement) and said that it shows that the PTI workers are not afraid of jails. He lamented that those who voluntarily presented themselves for arrests are being treated like criminals and being moved to different prisons in Punjab.

The PTI chief criticised PM Shehbaz’s statement that inflation would rise further due to an IMF deal, asking if the PM had any shame and if he had ever asked the public about how they are making ends meet.

Imran said that if the PTI were not present in the country, the public would resort to violence, like protesters who ransacked the presidential palace in Sri Lanka due to an economic crisis. He maintained that the “court arrest” movement was against the economic meltdown and the incumbent government’s attempts to delay polls.