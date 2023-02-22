NATIONAL

Spainish police detain father of two sisters slain in Pakistan

By The Associated Press
TOPSHOT - Spanish policemen stand guard on the Rambla boulevard on August 18, 2017 a day after a van ploughed into the crowd, killing 13 persons and injuring over 100 on the Rambla in Barcelona. - Drivers have ploughed on August 17, 2017 into pedestrians in two quick-succession, separate attacks in Barcelona and another popular Spanish seaside city, leaving 13 people dead and injuring more than 100 others. In the first incident, which was claimed by the Islamic State group, a white van sped into a street packed full of tourists in central Barcelona on Thursday afternoon, knocking people out of the way and killing 13 in a scene of chaos and horror. Some eight hours later in Cambrils, a city 120 kilometres south of Barcelona, an Audi A3 car rammed into pedestrians, injuring six civilians -- one of them critical -- and a police officer, authorities said. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

BARCELONA: Police in Spain have detained the father of two sisters who were victims of so-called honour killings while visiting family in Pakistan, authorities said Wednesday.

Spain’s National Police confirmed media reports the father was taken into custody in the eastern town of Terrassa, near Barcelona.

He is under investigation for his possible involvement in the murders of his daughters, Urooj Abbas, 21, and Anisa Abbas, 23. They were killed last year in Pakistan for allegedly refusing to help their husbands come to Spain after the women had been forced to marry two of their cousins.

The women were severely tortured and shot dead in the Gujrat district of Punjab.

According to Spanish media reports, the women, who had spent several years in Spain, had been forced into the marriages in 2021. When they traveled to Pakistan the following year, their relatives wanted them to help their husbands emigrate to Spain with them. They reportedly refused and asked for divorce instead.

In May, the police arrested six men for their suspected involvement in the murders. Pakistani officials said that murder charges were leveled against the victims’ brother, a paternal uncle, both husbands, a cousin, and both fathers-in-law.

Forced marriages are common in rural areas of Pakistan. Rights groups say around 1,000 women are killed every year in so-called honour killings in Pakistan.

Previous article
One militant killed, five arrested in Peshawar CTD offensive
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan seeks breakthroughs in high-level US trade talks: minister

WASHINGTON: Pakistan is looking for breakthroughs in agriculture and information technology during the first ministerial-level meeting of a US-Pakistani trade and investment body in...

Pakistan urges strengthening UN mission for enhanced security along LoC

Pakistan Navy ship carrying relief goods to depart for Turkey

PTI launches court arrest drive to combat breach of rights, economic meltdown

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.