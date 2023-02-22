One militant killed, five arrested in Peshawar CTD offensive

PESHAWAR: A counter-terrorism department (CTD) operation in the Tela Band area of Peshawar Tuesday resulted in the arrest of five militants and the death of one after an exchange of fire.

According to an official statement, the militants were affiliated with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and were involved in over 20 extortion cases, as well as grenade attacks and firing incidents.

The CTD statement revealed that the arrested militants had demanded Rs5 million from a citizen named Imtiaz, and upon his refusal, they attacked his house with a grenade and gunfire.

During the operation, the authorities recovered two Kalashnikovs, six hand grenades, two pistols, and cartridges from the assailants.

The statement also noted that all of the militants, including the one who was killed, were originally from Afghanistan. The CTD has intensified its efforts to curb the activities of terrorist groups in the region and ensure the safety of citizens.