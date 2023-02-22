NATIONAL

Court serves notice on Sindh government in appeal against Naqeebullah verdict

By Staff Report
A former police officer Rao Anwar speaks with media after a court acquitted him over the killing of a shopkeeper in Karachi, on January 23, 2023. - A Pakistan court on January 23 cleared more than a dozen police officers for the 2018 killing of a Karachi shopkeeper, his family lawyer said, a shooting which caused national outcry over police abuse. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Wednesday directed the prosecutor general of Sindh, Faiz Shah, to respond to a petition challenging the acquittal of former Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar Ahmed and his subordinates in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Alam Sher, Mehsud’s younger brother, filed the petition challenging the acquittal of the accused. The court accepted the plea and directed the prosecutor general to submit a response within four weeks.

The appellant, through his counsel Jibran Nasir, contended that the trial court failed to adjudicate the charges against the accused under Sections 201, 202, and 204 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The petitioner requested the impugned judgment be set aside and that the accused be convicted by awarding them the maximum sentence prescribed under the law.

Last month, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) acquitted Ahmed and others in the high-profile murder, ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the allegations against the prime accused and others.

On July 11, 2018, the ATC granted bail to Ahmed against a surety bond of Rs. 1 million.

On March 25 last year, the ATC indicted Ahmed and other suspects in the case. Mehsud was allegedly killed during a fake encounter on January 13, 2018, in Karachi by Ahmed.

The petitioner has sought to overturn the acquittal and bring those responsible to justice. The SHC is expected to hear the case in the coming weeks.

