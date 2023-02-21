NATIONAL

PM for improved power transmission, load management ahead of summer

  • Says it’s pleasing dependence on imported fuels being reduced
  • calls for urgent steps fully operationalise Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed to take timely and effective measures to improve the power transmission and load management systems, ahead of the summer season.

The prime minister, chairing a review meeting to discuss power transmission and load management, asked the relevant departments to formulate a concrete and comprehensive plan before the onset of summer.

He instructed to ensure early finalization of the strategy for better power transmission and load management, ahead of summer.

Calling for minimum load shedding during the upcoming Holy Ramzan, the prime minister said it was pleasing that the proportion of alternative energy and local fuels was increasing for power generation, reducing dependence on imported fuels and ultimately the import bill.

Prime Minister Shehbaz, who was given a briefing on power generation and load management, called for urgent measures to fully operationalise the Haveli Bahadur Shah Power Plant.

He instructed the power and petroleum divisions and other relevant departments to improve cohesion and coordination for better power transmission and load management.

During the briefing, the prime minister was told that effective measures were being taken to put a minimum burden of the load shedding on the masses.

Federal ministers Ishaq Dar, Engineer Khurram Dastgir and Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant to PM Jahanzeb Khan and senior relevant officers attended the meeting.

‘Overall political situation discussed’

Members of National Assembly Sheikh Rohale Asghar and Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh separately called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

They discussed overall political situation as well as matters pertaining to their constituencies. Former MNA Hanif Abbasi also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here in Islamabad on Tuesday.

‘Attack on levies in Mastung denounced’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the terrorist attack on levies check post in Mastung on Tuesday.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister prayed for the martyred security personnel. The Prime Minister also prayed for the early recovery of those who injured in the terror attack.

Shehbaz Sharif was appreciative of the resolve and determination of the security forces to root out the terrorists. He said the entire nation salutes its martyrs.

In Balochistan, two levies personnel were martyred when unknown gunmen opened fire at Babri Check post in District Mastung on Tuesday.

Karachi LG polls: ECP issues warrants of six presiding officers

