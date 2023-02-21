Nida Dar creates history in Women’s T20I cricket

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar has gone past West Indies’ Anisa Mohammad to become the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is with 126 wickets.

Dar reached the milestone while playing against England during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup match on Tuesday.

The all-rounder took 130 matches to pick up 126 wickets.

Last month, Dar was included in ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year for 2022.

With 15 wickets at an average of 18.33 and an economy rate of 5.50 in T20Is in 2022, Pakistan’s veteran off-spinner Nida Dar enjoyed one of the best bowling years in her career.

The all-rounder’s best came against arch-rivals India in the Women’s Asia Cup when she made 56* off 37 balls with the bat before taking 2/23 with the ball to win the Player of the Match award as Pakistan notched up a rare win over India.

Dar is also the leading the side against England today in absence of Bismah Maroof, who is not available due to injury.

Despite Dar’s achievement, England went onto score a mammoth total of 213-5 against Pakistan in 20 overs. The all-rounder conceded 47 runs in her four-over spell.