Implementation on CPEC projects to be expedited

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China on Tuesday reiterated to further expedite the successful implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The reiteration was made during the meeting of Charge’d Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Ms. Pang Chunxue who called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, according to press statement issued by finance ministry.

The two sides also discussed the progress on CPEC projects and resolved to accelerate and enhance mutual cooperation.

They also discussed further deepening these ties in economic as well as financial sectors, the statement added.

On the occasion, the finance minister highlighted the long-standing and deep-rooted brotherly ties between both countries and shared that China and Pakistan had strong bilateral relations in a number of economic avenues.

He commended the support of Chinese leadership to Pakistan in its challenging times and shared various economic measures taken by the government to bring the economy on progressive path.

Ms. Pang Chunxue appreciated the policy steps taken by the government for sustaining and boosting fiscal and monetary stability.

She shared goodwill gestures and assured the continuous support of the Chinese government to Pakistan, adding that her government stands with the people of Pakistan willing to provide every possible assistance.

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance in wake of earthquake
