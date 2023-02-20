Maryam questions judiciary’s ‘leniency’ towards Imran

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president and chief organiser Maryam Nawaz Sunday questioned the judiciary’s ‘leniency’ towards former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing a party workers convention in Rawalpindi, the PML-N leader claimed that Imran Khan was being given so much leverage and time for court appearances, when her father and party supremo – Nawaz Sharif – were summoned at an hour’s notice every time.

Maryam Nawaz claimed that the PTI chief was trying to come into power through judiciary’s support, saying that the one who mocked Nawaz Sharif’s illness was now seeking exemption from court appearance by showing his ‘plaster’.

She also pointed out the development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that the motorway had been launched from Rawalpindi, adding every project in the city testified to Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s love for Rawalpindi.

“Imran Khan got historic loans worth Rs24,000 billion, but did not spend a single penny on development in Rawalpindi,” she claimed. She noted that the PML-N supremo always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else have always been corrected by him.

Maryam Nawaz further said that ‘son of the soil’ Nawaz Sharif will return soon, adding: “but tell me why is he even forced to flee every time?”

She also castigated Imran Khan over an agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the former prime minister should be made to face the Fund and then held accountable for pushing the country to the brink of a collapse and price hike.

“The landmine of the IMF deal Imran left behind is being picked up by [Prime Minister] Shehbaz Sharif. The economy will take years to improve, and only the PML-N can do that,” she insisted.

‘Unprecedented projects for Rawalpindi’

She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was striving hard and working day and night to steer the country out of the crisis. Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always brought Pakistan out of difficulties and crises and put it on the path of development, she added.

She said the PML-N government under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif launched mega development projects. Nawaz Sharif launched several mega development projects, including Metro Bus, Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, Murree Expressway, and Motorway, besides establishing new universities, colleges, schools, and hospitals in the Rawalpindi division, she added.

She also pointed out other development projects initiated by former premier Nawaz Sharif, saying that every project in the city testified Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif’s love for Rawalpindi.

The PML-N leader said the PTI-led former government have no projects to show for their performance, therefore they used the crutches of the establishment. “Now that those crutches are gone, Imran is using the judiciary,” she alleged.

She told Imran Khan that the day Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah decides to arrest him, no (Lahore CCPO) will be able to save him.

Speaking of the elections, Maryam said that the PML-N was not scared of elections because it has not been ‘selected’. “The party has entered the field to win the elections. It will not just be contesting the polls, but winning them too,” she added.

‘Shehbaz displayed unprecedented development work for Punjab’

Chief Organizer of PML-N Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had displayed unprecedented development work for Punjab as the CM of the province.

“Shehbaz Sharif has contributed a lot to the people of Punjab,” she said in second part of an interview aired by a private news channel.

‘PML-N in field to contest elections’

The PML-N stalwart said her party is in the field with full preparations to contest the elections. She said the PML-N was not scared of elections because it had not been ‘selected’. The party has entered the field not to just contest the polls, but to win them, she added.

In the elections, Maryam added, the party would prove that PML-N has the biggest force of youth and that its workers stand firmly with the party leadership.

She noted that the PML-N supremo always inherited a crippling Pakistan, and the troubles created by someone else were always corrected by him. “Nawaz Sharif has an old habit of solving all the problems, created by others.”

Maryam Nawaz further said the ‘son of the soil,’ Nawaz Sharif would return, “but tell me why is he even forced to go out of the country every time”.

She praised the PML-N workers, saying, “The PML-N workers have left no stone unturned to show their courage.”

She said that during Nawaz Sharif’s government, there was no inflation and the poor used to purchase edibles at affordable prices, but during Imran Khan’s era, the prices of food items went up considerably due to wrong policies.

‘Coalition govt united to control situation’

Senior leader PML-N Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, in his address, said the leadership and workers of the PML-N were united and that the coalition government was trying to control the situation in the country.

‘Not afraid of the elections’

While addressing the workers’ convention, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said, “We are not afraid of the elections as the PML-N workers are fully prepared and working in the field.”

He said, “Imran Khan wants to spread chaos in the country, but we want the elections to be transparent. Imran Khan is misleading his workers, and working on the agenda of instability in the country.”

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, senior party leaders Pervez Rashid, Talal Chaudhry, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed, Hanif Abbasi, Tahira Aurangzeb, Daniyal Tanveer Chaudhry, Raja Hanif, Malik Iftikhar, Sajjad Khan, and Lubna Rehan, and Rawalpindi and Chaklala cantt board members and other local leaders of the division attended the convention.