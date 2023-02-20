Like other PDM parties, MQM-P opts out of contesting NA by-elections

KARACHI: Accepting the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) proposal, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday opted out of contesting the upcoming by-elections to 33 National Assembly (NA) seats.

According to details, the decision was taken during the meeting of MQM-P’s Rabita Committee, which was summoned to consult over the proposal tabled by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

According to sources privy to the development, the Rabita Committee decided against contesting the by-elections on NA vacant seats, citing the “worsening economic situation.”

Earlier on Feb 18, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) urged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to boycott the upcoming by-elections on National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

The ruling coalition contacted MQM-P after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) set condition that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the scheduled by-elections.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had made it clear to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that it will not contest by-elections on vacant NA seats only if Awami National Party (ANP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) boycott the upcoming polls.

The sources informed that PPP demanded the coalition parties should jointly announce the boycott of by-polls as it refuses to leave field empty for ANP and MQM-P.

The PPP leadership was divided over boycott of the by-elections as majority of the party members were against ANP and MQM contesting elections. “The PDM would suffer a political damage if both the parties contest polls,” sources said while quoting PPP.

Earlier on Feb 16, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had decided not to contest upcoming by-elections to National Assembly (NA) vacant seats.

In a statement, PML-N president and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has instructed candidates of by-elections to withdraw their applications.

“PML-N will not contest the elections as decided by Pakistan Democratic Movement,” the party’s president said in the statement.

On February 10, it was reported that the ruling Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has urged the coalition parties to not contest by-elections due to fear of defeat.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ECP has announced by-elections to 33 National Assembly seats, fell vacant after the speaker accepted the resignations of the PTI MNAs.

The ECP has scheduled the by-elections for March 16.