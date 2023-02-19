Task Force on Energy takes key decisions on fate of SNGPL, SSGCL, PSO, OGDCL today

PM reportedly woos ‘angry’ Abbasi to continue heading restructuring and betterment of energy sector

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi-led Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Energy scheduled to meet on Monday (today) is likely to take important decisions regarding the fate of Managing Directors and Board of Directors (BoDS) of SNGPL, SSGCL, PSO and OGDCL.

According to sources, following an important meeting with incumbent Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was previously sidelined, has once again started paying due attention to resolve the energy crisis the country is faced with. And, Abbasi is scheduled to chair the important meeting of the PM’s National Task Force on Energy on Monday while this important meeting is likely to take some big decisions about the MDs and restructuring of BoDs of various state-owned companies including Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL).

Sharing details of PM shehbaz’s recent meeting with former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, sources said that PM Shehbaz, during a meeting with Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, has asked Abbasi to continue playing an active role as chairman of the National Task Force on Energy for the restructuring and betterment of the energy sector.

They said that the premier has told Abbasi that Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik will be given some other responsibilities if he desires so. However, they said former PM Abbasi requested the PM to continue Dr Musadik Malik as the Minister of State for Petroleum. Abbasi told the PM Shehbaz that he has recommended two persons i-e Miftak Ismail & Musadik Malik to work as members of the cabinet while MIftak was replaced disgracefully and he does not want that Musadik Mailk should face a same fate, said sources.

They added that the PM has directed Secretary Petroleum and other bureaucracy to listen to Abbasi and follow his instructions/advice.

Dr Musadik Malik has been restricted to continue work as per rules of business as the Minister of State for Petroleum, they added.

Sources said that Dr Musadik Malik was unhappy with the active as well as an effective role of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the day to day affairs of the petroleum division and wanted to take all decisions of the petroleum division as per his sweet will. Dr Musadik Malik has allegedly tried to stop some decisions through the federal cabinet which were taken as per the will of senior leader of PML-N Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi. And, premier took serious notice of the opposition of Dr Musadik Malik with Shahid Khaqan and assured him to play leading role while restricting the role of Musadik Malik as per the rules of Business as State Minister for Petroleum in the affairs of petroleum division, said sources.

They added that PM Shehbaz has also asked former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain to play role for improving and strengthening the country’s Exploration and Production (E&P) sector, award of E&P blocks etc and Dr Asim Hussain who is nowadays regularly sitting in the Petroleum House of the Petroleum Division has been giving his input to turn around the E&P sector of the country.

It is also learnt from sources that in order to bring positive change and improve the working of various companies of energy sector a meeting of the Prime Minister’s National Task Force on Energy is scheduled to be held on Monday under the chair former premier Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi which is likely to announce some big decision regarding the fate of MDs and BoDs of various companies including SNGPL, SSGCL, PSO, OGDCL.

They said the PM was unhappy with the performance of various state-owned companies of the energy sector while in the recent past he took serious notice of the poor performance of MDs of SNGPL & SSGCL and directed the petroleum division to inform him if it took any action to make both MDs accountable. They said MD SNGPL has been stopped from exercising any power as MD from the SNGPL board while the fate of MD SSGCL is still not decided. They said the meeting is also expected to take important decisions about the restructuring of the said companies in order to improve their performance. A decision pertaining to the appointment of a regular MD OGDCL is likely to be taken during the course of this important meeting as the biggest state run E&P company is currently being run by an acting MD from last more than 18 months despite completion of all necessary process required for the appointment of a regular MD OGDCL and Zahid Mir was finalized for this important position after fulfilling necessary process and requirement, said sources.

They added that a notification for the appointment of Zahid Mir as MD OGDCL is still not issued due to the alleged opposition of an ally of the government who hails from Balochistan while Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is striving hard to ensure the issuance of Zahid Mir’s notification as next regular MD OGDCL.

When contacted Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik to know his stance, he said he or the ministry had not received any such advice from the PM or any other office. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is a dear friend and his guidance is always welcome, said Musadik Malik.