Bilawal holds meetings with international leaders at Munich conference

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari held a series of meetings with his global counterparts and leaders from various countries at the Munich Security Council in Germany on Saturday.

The discussions mainly focused on matters of mutual interest, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

During his meeting with Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Bilawal expressed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing cooperation with the kingdom in diverse fields.

He emphasized that Pakistan values its strong and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

He also met with Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto of Finland to discuss the expansion of relations in the education, trade, and climate change sectors. The two diplomats agreed to work together to strengthen bilateral ties, and Bilawal welcomed Finland’s decision to reopen its embassy in Islamabad.

In his meeting with Jordan’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi, Bilawal agreed to explore ways to expand high-level contacts and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Bilawal also met with Malta’s Foreign Minister Dr Ian Borg, and the two leaders expressed their commitment to promote relations in areas such as information technology, health, tourism, and start-ups through the Joint Technical Commission.

In addition, the foreign minister held discussions with Dr Comfort Ero, Chief of the International Crisis Group, to adopt a coordinated strategy to resolve issues facing humanity.

He also met with US Senator Lindsey Graham and other members of Congress to discuss issues related to climate change and the challenges facing humanity.

Overall, the meetings were successful in fostering greater cooperation and understanding between Pakistan and its international partners, with the goal of achieving shared goals and objectives.