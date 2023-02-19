Sehba Akhtar remembered on death anniversary

LAHORE: The Urdu literary community commemorates the 27th death anniversary of Sehba Akhtar, a renowned poet and songwriter who enriched the literary tradition with his lasting impact.

Akhtar, born on September 30, 1931, faced several financial challenges in his early life. However, his love for poetry never waned, and he continued to write throughout his life.

He worked with radio and films, composing songs that were popular and enduring. He was also associated with the Herald for seven years.

Akhtar’s contribution to literature was immense, composing more nazms than ghazals, and his patriotic songs and dohaas were particularly popular. He passed away on February 19, 1996, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire poets and writers.

As the literary community remembers him on his death anniversary, his poetry and songs continue to resonate with audiences worldwide, reminding them of the power of words to inspire and bring people together.