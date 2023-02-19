Minister announces Maryam’s address at PML-N convention

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb announced on Sunday the party’s organisational convention would take place in Rawalpindi later in the day.

The convention will feature an address by Maryam Nawaz, its senior vice president and chief organiser, according to Aurangzeb, who is also the minister for information and broadcasting.

The party’s organisational meeting is scheduled to take place the following day, with Nawaz chairing the meeting. The focus of the meeting will be to review PML-N’s organisational structure in the Rawalpindi division.

Separate sessions will be held for women and youth wings, and social media.

Nawaz began the nationwide organisational tours of the party on February 1, and has so far visited Bahawalpur, Multan, Abbottabad, and Islamabad, where she addressed the party’s organisational conventions and chaired meetings.