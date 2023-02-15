One killed, four injured in coal mine explosion

ISLAMABAD: At least one person was killed and four others injured in an explosion in a coal mine in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the rescue service said.

According to the reports, the incident took place on Tuesday in a coal mine, located in the Darra Adam Khel area of the district, in which four miners got trapped following the blast.

The rescuers reached the site and recovered the victims after a rescue operation with the help of local volunteers, local media said, adding that one person died while four were injured.

One of the victims included a volunteer who got injured during the rescue operation, the rescue service said.

An investigation was underway to determine the reason for the blast.