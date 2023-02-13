Legendary actor Zia Mohyeddin dead at 91

KARACHI: The cultural world lost a great icon with the passing of Zia Mohyeddin, an internationally renowned actor and president emeritus of the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA), in Karachi on Monday morning.

According to family members, Mohyeddin, 91, had been receiving treatment in a hospital and was on life support at the time of his passing at 6:30 am.

His funeral is expected to be held after Zuhr prayer at Imambargah Yasrab in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) neighbourhood of Karachi.

Born on April 7, 1931 in Faisalabad (then Lyallpur), Mohyeddin was a prolific performer with a career spanning over six decades. He was a beloved figure in the world of theatre, film, and television, and was deeply revered by all who knew him.

He rose to international prominence for his role as Tafas in the 1962 classic film “Lawrence of Arabia.” Directed by David Lean and starring Peter O’Toole, the film was a critical and commercial success, and Mohyeddin’s portrayal of an Arab guide won him accolades and fans around the world.

The film remains a classic of cinema and a testament to Mohyeddin’s talent as an actor.

He also worked with Fred Zinnemann in the 1964 film “Behold the Pale Horse” and Jamil Dehlavi in the 1992 film “Immaculate Conception.”

Beyond his work in film, Mohyeddin was a prolific performer in other media as well. He was a noted stage actor, appearing in numerous productions in Pakistan, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere.

He was also a regular performer on radio and television, and his work in these mediums further cemented his place as one of Pakistan’s greatest cultural ambassadors.

Throughout his life, Mohyeddin remained dedicated to the arts, and his legacy will endure as a testament to his talent and passion for the cultural world. He was a true icon of Pakistani culture, and his passing marks the end of an era in the world of entertainment.

In recognition of his contributions to the industry, Mohyeddin was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, one of the highest civilian honours in the country, in 2012.

