22 men, women, kids mauled by stray dogs in a day in Bilawal’s native city

LARKANA: As many as 22 people including men, women and children were mauled in a day in and around Larkana on Monday by stray dogs as the menace could not be reduced due to sheer negligence of relevant civic agencies’ authorities to eliminate wandering dogs from the concerned areas.

The injured include 6-year Imran, 30-year Suresh Kumar, 8-year Sajad, 30-year Saima, 70year Abdul Latif, 5 year Ali Muhammad, 35-year Ashiq Ali, 24-year Zuhaib, 4-year Shahid, 55-year Sahib Khatoon, 15-year Abdul Haq, 35-year Ghaffar, 8-year Yousuf, 40-year Gul Bano, 8-year Surraya Bibi, 5-year Shafi Muhammad, 8-year Mehrunnissa, 8-year Moazzim, 22-year Sahib Ali, 8-year Suhana, 22-year Pervaiz and 9-year Ali Khan.

All the affected people were brought to the Dog Bite and Vaccination Center of the Chandka Medical College Hospital where their wounds were dressed, provided anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and then allowed to go home comfortably.

The relatives of the ill-fated aged women, men and children cried before media persons that the menace has increased manifold in their areas for which they have been complaining to the civic agencies without any result so far as they do not feel their basic responsibilities.

They demanded immediate elimination of stray dogs from their areas so that residents could live in peace and tranquility.