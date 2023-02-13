NATIONAL

22 men, women, kids mauled by stray dogs in a day in Bilawal’s native city

By Agencies

LARKANA: As many as 22 people including men, women and children were mauled in a day in and around Larkana on Monday by stray dogs as the menace could not be reduced due to sheer negligence of relevant civic agencies’ authorities to eliminate wandering dogs from the concerned areas.

The injured include 6-year Imran, 30-year Suresh Kumar, 8-year Sajad, 30-year Saima, 70year Abdul Latif, 5 year Ali Muhammad, 35-year Ashiq Ali, 24-year Zuhaib, 4-year Shahid, 55-year Sahib Khatoon, 15-year Abdul Haq, 35-year Ghaffar, 8-year Yousuf, 40-year Gul Bano, 8-year Surraya Bibi, 5-year Shafi Muhammad, 8-year Mehrunnissa, 8-year Moazzim, 22-year Sahib Ali, 8-year Suhana, 22-year Pervaiz and 9-year Ali Khan.

All the affected people were brought to the Dog Bite and Vaccination Center of the Chandka Medical College Hospital where their wounds were dressed, provided anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and then allowed to go home comfortably.

The relatives of the ill-fated aged women, men and children cried before media persons that the menace has increased manifold in their areas for which they have been complaining to the civic agencies without any result so far as they do not feel their basic responsibilities.

They demanded immediate elimination of stray dogs from their areas so that residents could live in peace and tranquility.

Previous article
Correct vs proper
Agencies
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Mbappe included in PSG squad for Bayern Champions League tie

Paris: Kylian Mbappe has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for their Champions League last 16, first leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday after...

Dealing with extremism

LHC summons OGRA official tomorrow over oil shortage 

Turkiye requests Pakistan to send surgical equipment, tents, dry fruits

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.