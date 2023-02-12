ACB picks Rana Naveed, Imran Farhat as batting, bowling coaches

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketers, Imran Farhat and Rana Naved-ul-Hassan, have landed coaching gigs with Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB).

Rana Naved has been appointed the bowling coach of Afghanistan Cricket’s High Performance Centre, while Farhat has been handed the responsibility of the batting coach at the same centre.

The High Performance Centre has been recently established in ACB’s office in Kabul.

Both cricketers have signed a 1-year agreement with ACB, which can be extended based on improved performance.

Farhat is expected to fly to Kabul on February 15, while Rana will reach Kabul after the conclusion of HBL PSL 8.

While confirming the development to Cricket Pakistan, Rana said: “Afghan Board had offered me $2,500 per month which also included other benefits, which is more than what PCB offers.”

“It is an honour for me to get an international assignment. I will try to share my experience with the young cricketers of Afghanistan,” he said.