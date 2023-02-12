Pakistan thrash India to win 21st Asian Junior Squash Championship

CHENNAI: Pakistan’s junior Squash side on Sunday breezed past arch-rivals India in the final to win the 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship here at the Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy.

Pakistan’s Noor Zaman locked horns with India’s Krishna Mehra in the first encounter of the enthralling final that lasted tense four games with the former, consequently emerging victorious 3-1.

The two players went hard at each other in the hard-fought first game but Noor held his nerves calm to triumph 12-10 to attain the early lead.

Congratulations Pakistan.

Weldone Team Pakistan we are proud of you 👍🏻

Pakistan is once again Asian champion and beat India in the final of Asian Junior Squash Team Championship 2023 Chennai (India).

Pakistan beat India 2/0 pic.twitter.com/nPhGubLfYV — Pakistan Squash Federation (@paksquash) February 12, 2023

Mehra, however, soon responded with an 11-9 win in the second game only for Noor to ante his level up and run away with the victory by soaring in the last game 3-1.

Following Pakistan’s magnificent start, squash sensation Hamza Khan – a two-time Asian Junior champion and a British Junior champion – competed against Paarth Ambani.

It was an easy affair for Hamza as he dominated Ambani and secured a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Following the national junior side’s remarkable achievement, the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) took to Twitter and congratulated the nation.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan booked a berth in the final after beating Malaysia in the semi-final, while India beat Korea.