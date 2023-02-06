Diaspora encouraged to intensify efforts in highlighting plight of occupied Kashmir

LUTON: The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, has called on the Kashmiri diaspora to increase their efforts in bringing attention to the struggles faced by the people of Kashmir under Indian state terrorism in the occupied region.

While addressing a gathering in Luton, England, Chaudhry highlighted the current harsh circumstances faced by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir under illegal occupation.

He also visited a Sikh Gurdwara in Luton where he was received by Secretary-General Man Singh and received the support of the Sikh community for the Kashmir cause.

The president further emphasized that India’s treatment of not only the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but also of Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities within India, was unjust and inhumane.

He pointed out that India’s mistreatment of minorities has put New Delhi in a negative light globally.