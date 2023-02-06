NATIONAL

Diaspora encouraged to intensify efforts in highlighting plight of occupied Kashmir

By Staff Report
A Kashmiri refugee in Pakistan-administered Kashmir looks on as she shouts slogans as she takes part in an anti-Indian protest rally in Muzaffarabad on August 18, 2019. - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on August 18 welcomed the UN Security Council's decision to discuss tensions in the disputed region of Kashmir, a day after India slammed the rare meeting. (Photo by SAJJAD QAYYUM / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAJJAD QAYYUM/AFP via Getty Images)

LUTON: The president of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, has called on the Kashmiri diaspora to increase their efforts in bringing attention to the struggles faced by the people of Kashmir under Indian state terrorism in the occupied region.

While addressing a gathering in Luton, England, Chaudhry highlighted the current harsh circumstances faced by the residents of Jammu and Kashmir under illegal occupation.

He also visited a Sikh Gurdwara in Luton where he was received by Secretary-General Man Singh and received the support of the Sikh community for the Kashmir cause.

The president further emphasized that India’s treatment of not only the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, but also of Muslims, Sikhs and other minorities within India, was unjust and inhumane.

He pointed out that India’s mistreatment of minorities has put New Delhi in a negative light globally.

